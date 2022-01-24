Shaun Wane wants to get James Graham involved in England set-up

James Graham. Picture: SWPix

Wane has spoken to the former England captains, who are now both based in Australia, about a coaching role ahead of the delayed tournament, which kicks off on October 15.

Former St Helens prop Graham, England’s most-capped player, retired at the end of 2020 while Burgess, who skippered the side in the 2017 World Cup final, was forced to hang up his boots in 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

“I’ve not made any decisions yet but, if we can get somebody of the calibre of Sam and James when it comes to the World Cup, it will be of great benefit to us,” said Wane at Wigan’s pre-season media day.

“Both are very keen but it depends on what works for us and what works for them. I won’t do it unless it helps us win the World Cup.

“They are good leaders but the fundamental thing is they’ve never won a World Cup – they’ve won everything else.

“You’ve got two legends who have never won it so it is a massive motivating factor for us.”

Wane, who has reverted to a part-time role with England after taking up a management-type job at his old club, will get his elite training squad together in the middle of March to prepare for a mid-season match, which looks certain to be against the Combined Nations All Stars on the weekend of June 18.

England were beaten by the Super League-based team of all nationalities at Warrington last June and Wane expects his opponents to be even stronger in 2022 with the latest crop of overseas recruits.

“It’s basically going to be similar to last year,” Wane said. “I thought that was a success.

“Fair play to the Super League teams, some of the signings are very strong and the players who played in that game have another year more experience in Super League so they’re going to be very strong but we’ll be stronger too.

“From the few days in the lead-up to the France game (last October), they will have gained more of an understanding of what I want, they will have benefitted from that.”

Wane insists his return to club rugby with the Warriors will not detract from his role with England and expects to continue to receive the full co-operation of the other Super League clubs.