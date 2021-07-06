Selection dilemma for St Helens with cup final on the horizon

Regan Grace

Woolf could possibly be tempted to make one or two changes with the Challenge Cup Final against Castleford Tigers just around the corner but his thoughts will become clearer tomorrow (Wednesday) when he announces his initial 21-strong squad for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Grace - scorer of 78 tries in 122 appearances since making his debut against Wigan in April 2017 - is in a rich vein of form at this moment in time and keen to add to his scoring exploits.

Saints have won nine of their last 10 fixtures against Trinity and will want to add to that impressive record, maintaining their challenge to table-toppers the Catalans Dragons.

But hoping to stop them in their tracks will be former Saints' second rower Matty Ashurst who recently signed a new two year deal with Chris Chester's boys.

Wigan-born Ashurst, who played 60 games for St Helens between 2009-2011, said: ''I've thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons here and couldn't imagine playing anywhere else. I just want to kick on and do my best for the team.''

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR3, 16/4/21)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 6 (SLR9, 15/10/20)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 9/10/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 26, Wakefield 6 (SLR24, 2/8/19)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 10 (CCQF, 1/6/19)

Wakefield 18, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 10/2/19)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 36 (SLS8-R2, 16/8/18)

St Helens 34, Wakefield 30 (SLR19, 29/6/18)

Wakefield 24, St Helens 20 (SLR11, 15/4/18)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 18 (SLS8-R5, 7/9/17)

Super League summary

Wakefield won 9

St Helens won 42

Wakefield highest score: 41-22 (h, 2004 and also widest margin)