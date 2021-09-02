Same again for St Helens for Catalans clash in Newcastle
Same again! Saints' boss Kristian Woolf has placed his faith in a set of players who served him well at Warrington for Saturday's top of the table Betfred Super League clash against leaders Catalans Dragons in the Newcastle Magic Weekend.
Squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. James Bentley, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 23, Jake Wingfield, 29. Ben Davies.
Catalans squad:1. Arthur MOURGUE 2. Tom DAVIES 3. Samisoni LANGI 4. Dean WHARE 5. Fouad YAHA 6. James MALONEY 7. Josh DRINKWATER 8. Gil DUDSON 9. Micky McILORUM 10. Julian BOUSQUET 11. Matt WHITLEY 12. Mike McMEEKEN 17. Mickael GOUDEMAND 20. Matthieu LAGUERRE 22. Joel TOMKINS 23. Mathieu COZZA 27. Joe CHAN 28. Sam KASIANO 29. Sam TOMKINS 30. Jordan DEZARIA 31. César ROUGE