Sam Royle included in Saints' squad to face Hull FC

Sam Royle

It's a massive boost for the 21-year-old former academy skipper, even if he doesn't make the final 17.

Just the experience of being part and parcel of the initial squad is a step in the right direction if he is to achieve his ultimate dream.

Royle, an ex-Thatto Heath junior, replaces winger Regan Grace who is forced to step down after suffering concussion in the unsuccessful trip to the Catalans Dragons last weekend.

''I've a few blokes out at the moment but this gives an opportunity for some of our younger players and what we get from them is enthusiasm and energy'' said Saints boss Kristian Woolf.

Like his St Helens counterpart, Kristian Woolf, Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson has made just one change to his squad named ahead of the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The influential Josh Bowden returns from an elbow injury which was sustained against Wakefield in April, but the Airlie Birds are still without long-term absentees Scott Taylor (foot), Jamie Shaul (ACL) and Masi Matongo (knee).

Saints' squad: 1, Lachlan Coote, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4, Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 29. Ben Davies, 30. Sam Royle.