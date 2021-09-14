Sam Royle finds the chemistry for success with St Helens

Sam Royle

The 21-year-old has gained a first degree in biochemistry after studying for three years and just to put the icing on the cake he has just signed a 12-month deal with the Betfred Super League champions.

''I don't think there will be many Rugby League players with this kind of degree,'' said Royle.

He told Saints' TV: ''It has been tough training and then going home to study for the rest of the day but it has all been worthwhile and it will be a special occasion if I am lucky enough to make the first team with my family cheering me on.''

Matty Foster

Sam started his early rugby career at Thatto Heath when 11 years old and later signed for the Saints' scholarship and progressed through the pathway. He won the Saints' scholarship player of the year accolade in his second year before moving up to the U19s.

He played three years at Academy level and also represented Lancashire, as well as skippering the Saints' Academy outfit all the way to the 2019 Grand Final.

Team-mate Matty Foster has also signed a similar deal which will be a confidence-booster after being beset with injuries that have now ruled him out until next season.

Like Royle, Foster is a second rower who was signed from Blackbrook, progressing through the scholarship scheme and represented England at U16s level, as well as the Lancashire Academy..