Salford hope to provide fitting send-off for stand-off Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown

Brown, who turns 37 in October, is retiring at the end of the season and has missed the Red Devils’ last two matches with a foot injury.

With Salford out of Super League play-off contention, the former St Helens junior and Wigan, Salford, Huddersfield and Warrington half-back is likely to have only three matches left of his illustrious 18-year career.

Salford coach Richard Marshall says he is likely to keep changes for Saturday’s opening game against Castleford to a minimum following his side’s 42-14 victory over Hull on Monday, but admits to being tempted to recall Brown, who played in the first Magic Weekend in Cardiff in 2007.

“Kev had a foot injury a couple of weeks ago but he’s fine now and hopefully he’ll be involved this week,” Marshall said at a joint press conference with Tigers coach Daryl Powell.

“He’s one of our bigger players and obviously it would be nice to give him a good send-off.

“He wants to play, he’s a competitor. He’s been really good for me as one of our senior leaders in the group.

“He’s a really good pro and, if we can give him a good send-off, it would be a fitting tribute to Kevin. He’s been really good for Salford and other clubs as well.”

Marshall will be forced into making at least one change, with prop Jack Ormondroyd ruled out with a head knock sustained in Monday’s defeat by St Helens.

Castleford coach Powell will make a late decision on the fitness of England hooker Paul McShane, who missed Monday’s home defeat to Wigan with an abdominal injury.

“He had a scan yesterday,” Powell said. “He’s not too bad and he had a bit of a run today so we will check him again in a couple of days’ time.