Saints women prove too strong for York again

Saints' women opened their play-off account with a convincing 32-0 victory over York City Knights.

The Challenge Cup winners again proved too strong for the Yorkshire club as had been the case in the final back in June with Carrie Roberts helping herself to a hat-trick of tries.

Zoe Harris also went over twice while Beth Stott, Danielle Bush, Amy Hardcastle and Tara Jones added to the hosts’ tally on a day to forget for the away side.

Leeds Rhinos returned to action with a 28-6 win at Castleford where a second-half double by skipper Courtney Winfield-Hill proved crucial..

In a repeat of the 2019 Grand Final, the clash went true to form with the Rhinos, who finished the regular season with a 100 per cent record, able to secure a routine victory on the road.

Plenty of rain prior to kick-off contributed towards an even opening 40 with the score 6-6 at the interval, but the visitors showed their class after the restart with Tara Moxon,and Sophie Robinson adding to Winfield-Hill's double.

In the Women’s Super League Shield played for by five teams who who finished in the bottom half of the Super League table, Warrington Wolves claimed an impressive 24-6 victory at Bradford Bulls with Georgia Sutherland and Charlotte Melvin grabbing tries.