Saints women prove too strong for Castleford
Saints earned their first league victory since lifting the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup last month with a 38-6 victory over Castleford Tigers at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium last night.
England quartet Carrie Roberts, Emily Rudge, Amy Hardcastle and Chantelle Crowl were all on the scoresheet a week on from their international displays against Wales. Danny Bush also found her way over for Derek Hardman’s side.
Castleford battled hard – despite the scoreline – with Hayley Swann’s try a real highlight of the evening.
Roberts opened the scoring for St Helens inside the opening five minutes before Bush capitalised on a Castleford error to increase the visitors' lead.
Former Army Rugby League player Roberts then crashed over for her second before England captain Rudge barged her way over from close-range. Saints' dominance continued after the break as Rudge scored her second try.
Cas subsequently began to apply pressure and were rewarded when they finally crossed the whitewash through a Swann try and Tara Jane Stanley added the extra two to make it 26-6.
However, it would prove to be mere consolation as Hardcastle and Crowl both went over to pull away and eventually ensure Saints ran out comfortable winners.
Recent England debutant Beth Stott was named as player of the match, as voted for by commentator and former St Helens half- back Leon Pryce.