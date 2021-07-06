Saints women prove too strong for Castleford

Saints claimed a 38-6 victory over Castleford Tigers at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium. Picture: SWPix

England quartet Carrie Roberts, Emily Rudge, Amy Hardcastle and Chantelle Crowl were all on the scoresheet a week on from their international displays against Wales. Danny Bush also found her way over for Derek Hardman’s side.

Castleford battled hard – despite the scoreline – with Hayley Swann’s try a real highlight of the evening.

Roberts opened the scoring for St Helens inside the opening five minutes before Bush capitalised on a Castleford error to increase the visitors' lead.

Former Army Rugby League player Roberts then crashed over for her second before England captain Rudge barged her way over from close-range. Saints' dominance continued after the break as Rudge scored her second try.

Cas subsequently began to apply pressure and were rewarded when they finally crossed the whitewash through a Swann try and Tara Jane Stanley added the extra two to make it 26-6.

However, it would prove to be mere consolation as Hardcastle and Crowl both went over to pull away and eventually ensure Saints ran out comfortable winners.