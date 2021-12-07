Saints women paired with Wolves, Barrow and Army in Challenge Cup

The Betfred Women's Challenge Cup round one draw was completed this morning (Tuesday) at Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium, the venue for this year's final in May.

By John Yates
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:14 pm
Saints defeated York in the 2021 final. Picture: SWPix

Hosted by the BBC's Tanya Arnold, Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford and Leeds-born Women's Football star Gemma Bonner were on hand to complete the draw.

The draw will be contested in a Champions League-style format across March and April, with the top two from each group progressing to the quarter finals, the respective group winners guaranteed a home tie.

The 16 teams taking par, including holders St Helens were drawn into four different groups as follows:

Group A:

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Barrow Raiders

The Army

Group B:

Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Miners Rangers

Hull FC

Group C:

York City Knights

Wigan Warriors

Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings

Group D:

Castleford Tigers

Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity

Oulton Raiders

