Saints women paired with Wolves, Barrow and Army in Challenge Cup

Saints defeated York in the 2021 final. Picture: SWPix

Hosted by the BBC's Tanya Arnold, Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford and Leeds-born Women's Football star Gemma Bonner were on hand to complete the draw.

The draw will be contested in a Champions League-style format across March and April, with the top two from each group progressing to the quarter finals, the respective group winners guaranteed a home tie.

The 16 teams taking par, including holders St Helens were drawn into four different groups as follows:

Group A:

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Barrow Raiders

The Army

Group B:

Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Miners Rangers

Hull FC

Group C:

York City Knights

Wigan Warriors

Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings

Group D:

Castleford Tigers

Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity