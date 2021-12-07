Saints women paired with Wolves, Barrow and Army in Challenge Cup
The Betfred Women's Challenge Cup round one draw was completed this morning (Tuesday) at Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium, the venue for this year's final in May.
Hosted by the BBC's Tanya Arnold, Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford and Leeds-born Women's Football star Gemma Bonner were on hand to complete the draw.
The draw will be contested in a Champions League-style format across March and April, with the top two from each group progressing to the quarter finals, the respective group winners guaranteed a home tie.
The 16 teams taking par, including holders St Helens were drawn into four different groups as follows:
Group A:
St Helens
Warrington Wolves
Barrow Raiders
The Army
Group B:
Leeds Rhinos
Huddersfield Giants
Leigh Miners Rangers
Hull FC
Group C:
York City Knights
Wigan Warriors
Bradford Bulls
Widnes Vikings
Group D:
Castleford Tigers
Featherstone Rovers
Wakefield Trinity
Oulton Raiders