Saints v Wigan derby tickets to be decided by members' ballot

Saints have declared that the derby game against Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, July 4 will be a balloted fixture for 2021 members.

The capacity will depend on the club continuing to meet strict protocols to ensure fans' safety and they are currently working on a limited attendance of 4,000.

Due to the club selling in excess of this number of Memberships for 2021, they will again undertake a fair ballot of members to select who can attend each of the fixtures, but there is a strong possibility that all 2021 members will be able to watch at least three of the four balloted fixtures (Salford, Hull FC, Warrington and Wigan) and will also receive a full refund in respect of the fixture they are not balloted for.

This, however, is subject to Government guidelines remaining as currently scheduled and the club being able to meet social distancing protocols.

Within the 4,000 capacity limit there are also stand limits and limitations around social distancing of fans within each stadium block. It means, that as per the terms and conditions of the sale of 2021 Membership, fans will be allocated a seat, or position in a standing terrace as close to their membership position as possible.

However, there is no guarantee that supporters will be allocated a position in their chosen stand and this may include moving to a standing terrace from a seated stand to allow as many fans as possible to attend the match.

As per previous ballots, the lead booker in a party successfully drawn for the ballot will be contacted via post and email if the club holds correct email details.

Members will also be sent their 2021 membership card(s) and fixture allocation ticket(s) to gain entry in the same pack.

If no emails arrive, this does not necessarily mean you have not been selected for the ballot as the club do not hold email addresses for every member and for technical reasons emails cannot always be sent successfully. All members drawn for the ballot will be contacted via post based on the address details held against membership.

Please note that bookings drawn from the ballot include all members within a group booking (e.g. if your booking is for three members together then you will choose to attend a fixture as a group and no booking will be split

However, if you have not purchased your parties’ memberships together on the same booking, Saints cannot guarantee you will be drawn together in the ballot and should you be drawn, then you will allocated a seat or position socially distanced in line with mandated guidelines.

No away fans will be present until further notice but home supporters should be aware that their attendance constitutes acceptance of the club’s updated and expanded ground regulations that include specific provisions around conduct in relation to Covid-19 which can be accessed online at: www.saintsrlfc.com/memberships and clicking on the ‘T&CS’ link.

These regulations reference that allocated tickets are non-transferable which is doubly important as the club must be aware of each fan attending and where for NHS track and trace records.

Kiosks in all areas of the stadium, including the Red V Bar, will remain closed. Fans can bring their own refreshments in a clear plastic bag. However, any bottles will need to be de-capped on arrival. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the stadium.

The Totally Wicked Stadium is still operating as a vaccine hub and the ticket office will remain closed to the public for face-to-face inquiries, but fans can reach the club by phone from 9am-5pm Mon-Fri on 01744 455052.