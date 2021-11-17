Saints' trophy haul to go on display at club store

Fans will also be able to view the silverware and take pictures of them together.

Fans will also be able to view the silverware, which will be housed in the Heritage Society cabinet, and take pictures of them together.

In the current environment, the trophies will be protected within the glass display cabinet, and Saints encourage supporters to observe sensible social distancing and to be respectful and courteous to other visitors and staff when viewing the 'spoils of war'.

They are scheduled to be on display on the following dates, which include late evening shopping on Thursday at the Superstore:

Saturday, November 22 (opening hours 10am-4pm).The Programme Fair will also be taking place in the RedV Bar between 10:30am-1:30pm with the trophies based in the Superstore).

Saturday, November 27 (opening hours 10am-4pm).

Saturday,December 4 (opening hours 10am-4pm).

Thursday, December 9(opening hours 9am-7pm).

Saturday, December 11 (opening hours 10am-4pm).

Thursday , December 16 (opening hours 9am-7pm).