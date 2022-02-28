Saints' reserves prove too strong for London

Saints' second string followed up their opening win of the season over the Bradford Bulls by producing a capital show on Sunday, crushing the London Broncos 60-18 at Richmond.

By John Yates
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:44 pm
Shay Martyn

It was a perfect performance from the potential stars of the future who had too many tricks up their sleeves for the Broncos with the result out of sight and out of mind even before the second half started.

Broncos team: Jude Ferreira, Tommy Svanidze, William Hunter, Joseph Hall, Issac Sestak, Jacob Thomas, Callum Crozier, Judd Greenhalgh, Tommy Porter, Jack Howorth, Max Allen, Euan Parke, Bill Leyland.Interchanges: Joseph Saunders, Jensen Monk, George Birch, Harry Stevens.

Tries: Jacob Thomas (24 mins), Judd Greenhalgh (46 and 76 mins).

Conversions: Jacob Thomas 3/3.

Sin bin: Jude Ferreira.

Saints: Ben Lane, Shay Martyn, Rio Corkill, Daniel Hill, Jumah Sambou, Ellis Archer, Daniel Moss, Lewis Baxter, Taylor Pemberton, George Delaney, Ellis Keppel, Reece Sumner, Sam Royle. Interchanges: Jake Burns, Kalan Devine, Eliot Peposhi, Alfie Sinclair

Tries: Shay Martyn (2 mins), Rio Corkill (5 mins), Sam Royle (8 mins), Jumah Sambou (14 and 29 mins), Ellis Keppel (33 mins), Daniel Hill (54 mins), Eliot Peposhi (59 mins), Lewis Baxter

(63 mins), Reece Sumner (64 mins), Jake Burns (70 mins).

Conversions: Shay Martyn 8/11

HT: 6-32

FT: 18-60

