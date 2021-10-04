Saints players cleared to take place in Grand Final squad

Morgan Knowles

It means he will be able to name his strongest line-up possible, providing nobody was injured in Friday's clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and no one will be more relieved than loose forward Morgan Knowles who is free to face the Catalans Dragons in this weekend's Old Trafford Grand Final.

The Cumbrian was found guilty by the RL panel of a high tackle but they decided no further action was necessary.

Matty Lees (high tackle), Tommy Makinson (tackle off the ball) and Sione Mata’utia (high tackle) were also noted in the RFL’s match review minutes, but no further action has been taken on any of the offences and all three are also free to play.