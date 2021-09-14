Saints Community Foundation awarded £50k RL World Cup grant

The £50,226.00 will allow the redevelopment of The Shining Lights Centre in Sutton Manor and adding much needed services within the community

Delivered in partnership between RLWC2021, Volunteer It Yourself, St. Helens Council, The National Lottery, the Rugby Football League, Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, The CreatedBy programme is a funding pot made available by the Government and The National Lottery to support the legacy of the Rugby League World Cup by growing participation in the sport.

The £50,226.00 was made up of three contributions:

*Volunteer It Yourself – £19,500.00

*CreatedBy Grant – £15,363.00

*St Helens Borough Council – £15,363.00

The £50,226.00 will be incredibly beneficial to Saints' Community Development Foundation, allowing the redevelopment of The Shining Lights Centre in Sutton Manor and adding much needed services within the community such as:

*Education skills hub within the centre will help local members of the public gain access to further education/employment;

*Continue to develop Rugby League across the borough and the wider Merseyside region;

*Digital Skills Hub within the Centre to assist local members of the community to keep up to date with the ever moving world of digital media;

*Educating children in Merseyside and surrounding areas about the RLWC and introducing them to the sport of Rugby League;

*Creation of community use spaces within The Shining Lights Centre.

Steve Leonard, Saints, Community Development Foundation’s Director said: “An important part of hosting such an iconic event as the RL World Cup is the legacy that it leaves once the final has ended.

“Having secured this funding from CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants Programme we can now ensure that this is the case with the Shining Lights Centre at Sutton Manor and its patrons.

''The investment will touch the lives of many individuals, from all walks of life, some with some real personal challenges and others to just be sociable and keep active. Many of these will be just at the beginning their journey with others taking the time to reflect on times and events gone by.

“This grant will allow us to improve our facilities to better accommodate the demands of our community and will put us in a position to be even more effective in tackling our community’s needs.

''I would personally like to thank David Boocock and Terry Bates from The St Helens Borough Council, Ben Fisher from Volunteer It Yourself and to the CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants Programme."

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “Saints Community Development Foundation have done wonders since locating to the Shining Light Centre.

''Whether it’s the work they do with children and young people – including supporting the council’s Holiday Activities and Food programmes during the school holidays – or hosting breakfast clubs for veterans, so I’m delighted they have received such a great sum of money from the CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants Programme which the council has contributed to.

“By investing this money, we are pledging to support local rugby league teams and fabulous organisations like Saints Community Development Foundation improve their facilities to hopefully influence the next generation of rugby league stars in a borough.”

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will be all inclusive, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions taking place simultaneously, under one tournament banner for the first time.