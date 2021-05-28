Saints coach Kristian Woolf looking for positive response after first defeat

Kristian Woolf

Woolf, who quickly learned in his first season at the club in 2020 what a trip to Wembley means to the players and fans of the 12- times winner of the iconic trophy, said: ''They are two contrasting competitions in which teams play a little differently and there's more riding on the line in the cup. If you lose, you're out.

“The fact is, if we take our eyes off this weekend, then that’s when injuries happen and that’s when form slumps so we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go on Friday night.”

But all the focus initially will be to pick up two points against the Humbersiders and erasing the memory of Saturday's defeat to the Catalans Dragons in the south of France but that won't be an easy task against a side who have been travelling well and lost only two games to date.

At the same time, Woolf declares: ''There is no better game to play in terms of coming off the back of a disappointing performance in France than facing another strong team and to get a good response from the players.

“We were a long way off our standards. We have looked at a few things we can do better.

“Good teams respond really positively after a disappointment like that and I have got no doubt whatsoever that we will respond really well.”

St Helens will also have to keep a close eye on the Airlie Birds' experienced and versatile Aussie Josh Reynolds.