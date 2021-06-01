Saints captain James Roby hungry for cup success

James Roby

The 35-year-old skipper feels it could be one of his last chances to pick up a glittering piece of silverware after a trophy-ladened career with his home town club, but insists that the first priority ahead of the Battle of the Roses is to 'get our own house in order first of all'.

He said: ''I don't think we will change our normal game plan too much from last Friday's Super League win over the same opponents

''We are all hungry for more success but the Challenge Cup is a different competition and it's a question of who turns up on the day.

''It is going to be a massive occasion and with fans now allowed back into stadiums the atmosphere will be electric."

Roby, who has represented St Helens in 479 games since his debut in 2004, added:'' Hull will be a threat all over the park and hard to crack.''

However, the Airlie Birds' head coach Brett Hodgson admitted they will have to raise their game to overturn St Helens.

Hodgson said: ''We must ensure we are in a good mindset and have learned lessons from Friday's game