Saints boss Kristian Woolf hints long-term deals will be on table

Kristian Woolf

He didn't specifically name names but there are a number of senior players now in the twilight of their careers who will need replacing sooner rather than later and whether that means recruiting from outside or inside, it's vital to the club if they are to consolidate their current dominance of Super League.

Several, including Saints' forward powerhouse forward Luke Thompson, have opted for a spell in the NRL in recent years - some enhancing their reputations and others falling by the wayside.

The Aussies will have already noted the emergence of players like Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd and Josh Simm at the Totally Wicked Stadium but there are no suggestions that their long-term-future lies elsewhere.

Woolf said: ''We have had a number of players in recent years who have had an opportunity to play in the NRL but it's an an individual thing and in our case most of them have remained loyal to the club.''

Grand Final hero Welsby, in particular, has continued where he left off in 2020, scoring six tries in 10 outings this season.

Woolf said: ''Jack is a young bloke and doing great things in the competition. He is happy at the club and what he is doing and I can certainly see him playing at Saints during the next few years before he thinks about anything else.''

Mark Percival and Agnatius Paasi were replaced in Friday's home win over Hull FC suffering from minor hamstring problems.