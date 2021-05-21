Saints and Leeds set for women's Challenge Cup semi-final showdown

Saints and Leeds met in the 2019 semi-final when the Rhinos claimed a last gasp win. Picture: SWPix

The Super League heavyweights go into the not-to-be-missed tie unbeaten and it would be easier finding a needle in a haystack than predicting the outcome.

Former England international Andrea Dobson said:' 'They are the stand-out teams in this year's competition.

"They have heavy numbers of England players and having played against them both this season, I know they play very well together.

"Both sides know their roles, they are very crisp, very well organised and well coached and both are very hard teams to break down.

Dobson, recently appointed as the RL Development Officer for Sheffield, added: 'It will be very interesting when they play against each other because you've got the two best-organised attacks and the best two defences in the league.''

The Roses Battle will kick-off at 3pm and be preceded by the other semi-final involving Castleford and York.