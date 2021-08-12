Saints' amazing unbeaten home record against Castleford

Tommy Makinson goes over for a try during the win over Castleford Tigers in 2015

In the 15 visits they made to Knowsley Road between 1996 and 2010, the Tigers were defeated on 14 occasions.

The closest they got to a summer victory at Saints' old home came with a 32-32 draw on September 13, 1998.

The West Yorkshire side have also lost at Anfield (1997), Widnes (2011) and 12 times at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2012.

Castleford's last win at St Helens was 12-8 in the third round of the Regal Trophy on December 19, 1992. Their last league win was 29-16 on 21 October, 1990.

Last 10 meetings:

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (CCF, 17/7/21)

(at Wembley Stadium)

St Helens 10, Castleford 0 (SLR16, 16/8/20)

Castleford 28, St Helens 14 (SLR7, 15/3/20)

St Helens 4, Castleford 0 (SLR27, 30/8/19)

Castleford 16, St Helens 36 (SLR16, 26/5/19)

(at Anfield, Liverpool)

Castleford 12, St Helens 42 (SLR7, 22/3/19)

St Helens 26, Castleford 0 (SLS8-R7, 28/9/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 40 (SLR16, 24/5/18)

Castleford 18, St Helens 36 (CCR6, 12/5/18)

St Helens 46, Castleford 6 (SLR1, 2/2/18)

Super League summary

St Helens won 47 (includes wins in 1999 and 2014 play-offs)

Castleford won 8 (includes win in 2017 play-offs)

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 72-4 (a, 2006 and also widest margin)

Castleford highest score: 36-22 (h, 2002 and also widest margin: 35-16, h, 1997)

*Saints' fixture against Betfred Super League rivals Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium will be screened live by Sky TV on Monday, August 30.