Saints' Academy cruise to victory against Bradford
Shay Martyn was in seventh heaven after his goal kicking exploits helped Saints' Academy outfit to a crushing 48-12 victory at Bradford on Friday night.
The winger landed no fewer than seven conversions as head coach Derek Traynor's young guns produced a solid performance against their West Yorkshire rivals.
The outcome was never in doubt with St Helens roaring into a 24-0 interval lead and emphasising their superiority by adding four more second-half tries.
Teams - Bradford Bulls U19’s: Jacob Campbell; Daniel McGrath, Jayden Myers, Daniel Kammano, Jacob Beety; Harry Gray, Lewis Camden; Marcus Green, Iwan Orr, Rian Rowley, Samuel Arundel, Joseph Kellett, Jaden Barraclough.
Interchanges: Harvey Stevens, Nehemiah Mensah, Kieran Lupton, Oliver Scott, Todd Horner, Lewis Adams, Myles Lawford.
Tries: Marcus Green (56), Lewis Camden (75).
Goals: Myles Lawford 2 from 2.
St Helens U19’s: Daniel Moss; Jumah Sambou, Rio Corkill, Ellis Keppel, Shay Martyn; Ellis Archer, Daniel Ganson; Cole Appleby, Ethan Bradbury, George Delaney, Alfie Pyke, Reece Sumner, Harry Brooks.
Interchanges: Keane Gilford, McKenzie Buckley, Kallem Rodgers, Kalan Devine, Owen Blackwood.
Tries: Jumah Sambou (6), Ellis Archer (9), Cole Appleby (20), Shay Martyn (38), Rio Corkill (43 and 61), Ethan Bradbury (45), Reece Sumner (80).
Goals: Shay Martyn 7 from 7, Ellis Archer 1 from 1.
HT: 0-24
FT: 12-48