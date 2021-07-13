Sabrina Washington to sing at Challenge Cup final

Sabrina Washington

The former Mis-Teeq lead singer will also perform the time-honoured hymn Abide With Me – a Challenge Cup Final tradition since 1929.

A limited number of tickets for the Betfred Challenge Cup and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Finals will remain on sale until 3pm on Friday, July 16, via the RFL’s website.

Plus, a bumper, 84-page cup finals programme will be available for sale both on the day and online from Ignition Sports Media.

The programme includes a wide range of exclusive reading, including special features on past players with connections to Saturday’s finalists, such as the former Great Britain internationals Graham Steadman and Kevin Ward.

RFL chairman Simon Johnson says: “It will give me enormous pleasure to welcome supporters to Wembley Stadium on Saturday. It can’t come quickly enough.

''I expect an exciting atmosphere and lots of colour, with four groups of passionate fans making their presence felt. I hope that those fans who are able to be there enjoy a memorable experience – and those who haven’t yet made up their minds will snap up any remaining tickets before Friday.

“The Betfred Challenge Cup Final, in particular,offers the perfect shop window for our sport as we build towards Rugby League World Cup 2021, with our valued partner the BBC once again exposing our great sport to its widest audience. I hope that viewers at home will enjoy outstanding action and drama, as we did last year.”

Rugby League fans attending Saturday’s finals at Wembley Stadium are reminded that stadium access is dependent on providing evidence of low risk of COVID-19 transmission – as has been the case throughout the Euros and for all other events in the Government’s Events Research Programme.

To access the stadium on matchday, all tickets holders aged 11 and over must provide one of the following:

*Proof of a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test taken after midday on Thursday, July 15 (demonstrated via a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace or via the NHS App).

*Proof of full Coronavirus vaccination, with the second dose having been received before July 3 (demonstrated via the NHS App).

*Proof of natural immunity (a positive NHS PCR test in the last 180 days), demonstrated via the NHS COVID Pass on the NHS App.

Photo ID is recommended but not essential.