RL chiefs meet to discuss future direction for the sport

Interim Super League chairperson Ken Davy

Davy and Rimmer were joined in Huddersfield by club representatives from the Betfred Super League Championship and League 1 and covered a wide range of topics.

Rimmer said: “For more than a year, the sport has been focused on survival, as we have confronted the unique challenges of Covid-19. Those challenges remain, but we must also look to the future.

“One positive of the pandemic has been a reminder of the imperative of working collectively for the good of the game as a whole. On the evidence of yesterday’s meeting, that will serve us well.”

Davy added: “Since I was appointed interim chairperson of Super League by my fellow board members in March, I have consistently stressed the need for the sport to work collectively, not only to come through the current challenges in good shape but also to ensure we take maximum advantage of the bright future ahead for the sport of Rugby League.

“That is why I have instigated the process of realignment discussions with the RFL, and our meeting, while not directly part of that process, was a valuable step in the right direction as it involved representatives of the Betfred Super League clubs, the Championship and League 1 and resulted in a very useful and helpful exchange of views.