RFL welcomes decision to hand sine-die ban to player who assaulted referee

RFL head of match officials Steve Ganson. Picture: SWPix

Milford player Josh Nathaniel carried out the assault on Joe Stearne after being sent off by him in a recent National Conference League (NCL) fixture with Oulton.

The NCL says the player has the right of appeal and can ask for a review of the ban after five years, which is the maximum length that can be imposed under the community game operational rules.

NCL chair Trevor Hunt said: “The National Conference League has always recognised the importance of supporting all match officials in undertaking their key role within the sport.

“This means we hold a strong line against any abuse of match officials, whether verbal or in rare cases such as this, physical.

“We will never accept or tolerate such actions and we know these feelings are shared by all at the Milford club, who have been outstanding members of the NCL over many years.”

RFL head of match officials Steve Ganson said: “Respect for match officials is imperative for all in our sport, at all levels.

“Physical abuse of match officials is the unacceptable extreme of disrespect, and it is important that on the very rare occasions such as this when it does occur, any punishment must reflect that.

“If incidents such as this were not met with the most severe punishment, it would send all the wrong messages as we aim to increase our recruitment and retention of match officials, which is so important for all levels of rugby league.