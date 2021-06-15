RFL to continue talks with Government over Challenge Cup final capacity

The Rugby Football League will continue to work with the Government and public health authorities

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “We have had talks with the Government in recent weeks and particularly in the last week since the semi-finals and these continued over the weekend and today.

''With further discussions planned during the next couple of days, we hope to make a further announcement on ticketing arrangements before the end of the week.

“We have deliberately held back a proportion of tickets at Wembley Stadium, even for a limited capacity, to ensure that some supporters of the four clubs involved will be able to attend.