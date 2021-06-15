RFL to continue talks with Government over Challenge Cup final capacity
The RFL will continue to work with the Tory Government and public health authorities following Monday night's announcement that lockdown easing in England will be delayed for four weeks regrading the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley between Saints and Castleford.
Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “We have had talks with the Government in recent weeks and particularly in the last week since the semi-finals and these continued over the weekend and today.
''With further discussions planned during the next couple of days, we hope to make a further announcement on ticketing arrangements before the end of the week.
“We have deliberately held back a proportion of tickets at Wembley Stadium, even for a limited capacity, to ensure that some supporters of the four clubs involved will be able to attend.
"With more than over four weeks to the finals the timescale is tight, but we still have enough time to ensure fans are able to purchase tickets, deal with any requirements to attend, plan their journeys and have a safe and enjoyable experience on match day.”