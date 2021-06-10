RFL set to ditch controversial ball-steal rule after just one season

The committee also considered bringing back scrums to the domestic game but decided it was still too early and agreed to look at the issue again in a month’s time. Picture: SWpix

The laws were amended at the start of the season to allow a player to steal the ball from an opponent if his team-mates drop off the tackle in time.

The rule, copied from the NRL, created confusion and all sorts of difficulties for referees in deciding whether players had fallen off the tackle before the ball steal.

Now the governing body’s laws committee will seek RFL board approval to remove the rule from the start of the 2022 season.

A spokesman said: “Members were unanimous in their view that the law be rolled back to its 2021 interpretation and that the RFL should lobby the International Rugby League for the law’s removal from the international game from 2022.”

The committee also considered bringing back scrums to the domestic game but decided it was still too early and agreed to look at the issue again in a month’s time.

Scrums were removed from matches when the Super League season resumed last August in a bid to cut down on the number of close contacts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scrums remain in the international laws and will be used in the end-of-season World Cup.