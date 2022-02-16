RFL launch Ages and Stages learning resource

The Rugby Football League has launched Ages and Stages, an online learning resource for anybody who wants to play Rugby League

And with Rugby League set to reach record audiences in 2022, including many first-time viewers, Ages and Stages makes understanding the game as simple as possible.

The website showcases Rugby League in all its variations, in a way that’s easy to understand. And it isn’t just for new players – Ages and Stages has a wealth of resources for experienced players and coaches, and parents too.

Ages and Stages ambassador, Leon Pryce, the former Bradford Bull and Saints' player, said: “Rugby League is one of the most exciting sports in the world – an amazing spectacle.

“It’s a very inclusive game too, meaning anybody can take it up. Just look at the growth of Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League, the Wheelchair game, Physical Disability Rugby League, Learning Disability Rugby League…all played with real passion.

“Anybody can take up Rugby League. And it’s easy with Ages and Stages. Everything you need to know is at your fingertips – then it’s about getting involved, socialising, exercising and making new friends. I started out at Queensbury when I was eight years old and looking back some of my best Rugby League memories and best friends are right there.

“If you’re new to Rugby League, watch the game closely, see what the superstars do, then give it a go for yourself. Find your local club – I promise you you’ll enjoy it!”

Ages and stages resources are designed to make Rugby League easier to understand and easy to access, so that anyone – regardless of age or ability – can begin their Rugby League journey.

Thomas Brindle, RFL head of growth, added:“In such a fantastic year for Rugby League, with more opportunities than ever to enjoy the game, we aim to make getting involved with the sport easier than ever. As we look forward to hosting the Rugby League World Cup in England there is a lot of focus on legacy building, and Ages and Stages is part of this.

“Whether you are looking for playing opportunities for you or your children, the Ages and Stages platform has got you covered. There’s everything you need to know from explainer videos to simple-to-follow session plans and much more. Whatever age or stage you’re at, find your way to get involved at rugby-league.com now.”