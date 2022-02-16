RFL increase player suspensions for 'frivolous challenges'

Catalans' Dylan Napa (centre) is shown a red card by referee Liam Moore during the Betfred Super League match at St Helens

Worse still, his original suspension was increased to four matches and he was also fined £500.

An RFL statement read: “Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley has been handed a four-game suspension and £500 fine after being found guilty of a Grade C reckless high tackle.

“Bentley and Leeds challenged the grading but the tribunal rejected the challenge, and added a further game for a frivolous challenge.”

The case of Warrington’s Oliver Holmes was also dealt with on Tuesday.

He had been given a one-match ban following his yellow card in Saturday’s clash with Leeds but will now serve a two-game suspension and not play again in February.

“Warrington’s Oliver Holmes has been charged with a Grade B reckless high tackle,” an RFL statement added.

“Holmes pleaded Guilty to a careless high tackle but was found guilty of a reckless high tackle. Holmes was handed a one-match ban and £500 fine, with a further game added for a frivolous challenge.”

Two Dragons' players have also been in hot water. Dylan Napa was sent off by Wigan referee Liam |Moore following a challenge on centre Mark Percival at St Helens on Thursday night and handed a four-match ban, while teammate Gil Dudson copped a three-match suspension for a similar incident when he was sent to the sin-bin just 40 seconds after the fixture had started.

“Catalans Dragons forward Dylan Napa has been charged with grade D striking,” an RFL statement read.

“Napa pleaded guilty to a lower charge of a reckless high tackle, but the tribunal found him guilty of the original charge. Napa has been handed a four-match ban and a £500 fine.