Reports Down Under link St Helens forward Joel Thompson with early return home
St Helens forward Joel Thompson is set to retire after just one year in Super League.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:58 am
That is according to the World Wide of Sports who have reported that Thompson approached the defending Betfred Super League champions for an early release as his body can no longer handle the rigours of first-team rugby league.
The former Manly second-rower also has urgent personal matters in Australia to attend to.
Thompson, 32, has registered over 200 NRL appearances for Canberra, St George and Manly, but is barely into double figures for new club St Helens