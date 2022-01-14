Remembering John Player Final win for St Helens against Leeds 34 years ago

Saints beat Leeds in the 1988 John Player Special final

It came in the final of the John Player Special Trophy on January 9, 1988 against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds who led 14-9 at the interval and looked on course to lift the silverware until Lockers stepped in to turn the tie on its head.

The right centre ended the game with two tries under his belt (one a blistering effort as he cut inside and crossed the Loiners' line) and three goals, but what eventually turned out to be the crucial moment was scrum half Neil Holding's successful late first-half drop goal.

Leeds, whose points came from tries by Peter Jackson and David Creasser and the latter's three goals, remained in contention but unlike Holding's successful one-pointer similar efforts by Ray Ashton and Garry Schofield didn't hit their target.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playing surface was like a mud bath that day and deteriorated the longer the tie went on and at times it was nearly impossible to recognise the players but they made light work of the conditions and produced a thriller.

Teams - Saints: Phil Veivers, Dave Tanner, Paul Loughlin, Mark Elia, Les Quirk, Shane Cooper, Neil Holding, Tony Burke, Paul Groves, Peter Souto, Paul Forber, Roy Haggety, Andy Platt. Subs: Dave Large, Stuart Evans.