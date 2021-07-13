Red Hall HQ sold as RFL relocate to Etihad Campus

Red Hall. Picture: SWPix

Red Hall House has been purchased for more than £1.65 million by Dr Faisal Arshad, lead surgeon at the Hair Dr hair transplant clinic, in order to establish a private cosmetic hospital.369

New owner Dr Arshad said: "The Hair Dr Clinic is expanding quickly and we have outgrown our current premises.

"The majestic Grade II Red Hall, close to the new East Leeds Orbital Route, is absolutely perfect and it is humbling to be moving into such a magnificent building with such an illustrious history."

Tony Sutton, the RFL’s chief operating officer, said: "This is a significant day for the RFL after more than two and a half decades at Red Hall - which has been a distinctive headquarters for a national governing body since the RFL moved from Chapeltown Road in 1995.

"This move to the Etihad Campus will mark an exciting new era for the RFL."

The RFL were advised on the deal by the commercial property team at Blacks Solicitors.

Matthew Hutchinson, a partner in the commercial property team at Blacks Solicitors, said: "We’re really pleased to have been able to support the RFL on the first stage of their relocation.