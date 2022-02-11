Radio boost for Super League coverage

BBC Radio and Talksport have agreed new deals. Picture: SWPix

The renewed deal, which covers Betfred Super League as well as the Betfred men’s and women’s Challenge Cups, will see over 100 live games covered throughout the next two seasons

This season marks the 27th consecutive year of Super League coverage on 5 Live, with the competition featuring on the broadcaster every season since its inception.

Bringing you live games each week throughout the season, the commentary team of Dave Woods, Matt Newsum and Sharon Shortle will be joined by current coaches and players as well as recently retired names from the game.

The deal will also see a host of Rugby League coverage across the BBC local radio network, including BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Cumbria and BBC Radio Humberside.

Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer said: “It’s great to confirm the continuation of the BBC’s radio coverage for a further two years.

“The coverage Rugby League receives across both the national and regional BBC radio networks gives millions of fans access to great exposure for the best Rugby League games.”

Mark Foster, RFL chief commercial officer said: “2022 is an exciting year for both the Betfred Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cups, with historic Finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Elland Road respectively, and we are delighted the BBC are already with us on the journey, with this renewal of their long-term radio coverage of the Challenge Cup.

“The BBC are valued partners of the RFL and the sport across their many platforms, including the local radio coverage of the Betfred Championship and League One which reflects the importance of clubs to their communities.”

Rozina Breen, Head of BBC North says: “I’m thrilled to see that BBC Local will continue with our in depth and world class coverage of Super League following this agreement of a new two-year deal. Super League delivers such endeavour, drama and brilliant sporting heroes and I know how valued it is among our communities. It’s a sport that has gone out of its way to be inclusive, to also focus on mental health and to care for whole of the Rugby League family.”

In addition to the live game coverage across the network, the weekly BBC Rugby League podcast returns in 2022 bringing fans the biggest stories from the biggest names in sport.

Super League have also confirmed that a two-year contract extension has been agreed with talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 to broadcast more than 80 live Betfred Super League games over the next two seasons.

The renewed contract will see live games broadcast on both stations until the end of 2023 Betfred Super League season.

talkSPORT's commentary team for the 2022 Betfred Super League season includes commentator Mark Wilson and the former Hull FC and Hull KR player Paul Cooke as a regular pundit.

Super League chief commercial officer, Rhodri Jones said: "We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 for a further two years.

“The continued coverage is fantastic news for Super League fans who now have the opportunity to listen to more than 80 live Betfred Super League games over the next two years.”

Head of talkSPORT, Lee Clayton said: "We're looking forward to developing our partnership with Super League further over the next two years as we broadcast more games than ever before. Rugby League is an important part of our live sport offering."

And Super League fans around the globe will once again be able to follow the unrivalled passion and drama in the Betfred Super League this season thanks to renewed two-year agreements with a number of international broadcasters.

Over 70 live games each season, including the end of year play-offs and Betfred Super League Grand Final will be broadcast to overseas audiences in a number of different territories, covering five continents.

Fans in Oceania will continue to be able to follow the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Blake Austin and Tommy Leuluai each week on Fox Sports Australia and Sky NZ.

Canadian Super League supporters can tune in on Sportsnet whilst fans in South-East Asia and MENA will be able to follow the story of the season via Premier Sports.