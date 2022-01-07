Prop Alex Walmsley celebrating a decade at St Helens

Alex Walmsley

Goodness knows how many times the 6ft 5in prop forward has put his body on the line in 225 appearances for the club since signing from Batley Bulldogs on November 1, 2012, but he always seems capable of producing a peak performance when the stakes are at their highest as his trophy haul suggests.

The word courageous is, figuratively speaking, emblazoned on his famous red-vee shirt and it is hoped the fans pay him back for his unstinting efforts over the years by buying a ticket for his testimonial match against neighbours Leigh Centurions at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, January 21 (kick-off 8pm).

It is also an opportunity for supporters to see the champions in action for the first time this year in a squad which includes six new signings as the club sets its sights on winning the Grand Final for the fourth years on the bounce, retain the Betfred Challenge Cup and lift the League Leaders' Shield for the first time since 2019.

Ticket prices range from £15 to free for U5s and also includes a £40 family pass (two adults and two juniors). They can be purchased by contacting the Saints' website, but anyone wanting details of hospitality offers are asked to get in touch with Big Al direct on: [email protected]

It's a small price to pay for a man who has been one of the most consistent players during his time at the club where he has given many hours of rich entertainment to the fans on the terraces and in the grandstand.