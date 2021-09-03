Portico Panthers youngsters stripped for action
Jack's Supermarket, on Four Acre Lane, have sponsored Portico Panthers Under 11 and Under 12 junior RL teams in St Helens.
Jack's has generously donated new kits for the team and will be supporting the youngsters throughout the year, with drinks and snacks for training sessions, vouchers and other prizes for special rewards.
Portico Vine is a friendly, vibrant, innovative community Rugby League Club in St. Helens, run by volunteers for children aged between 4 and 16 years old.
Martin Hughes, from the Panthers, said: "Both teams wish to thank Jack's for help with sponsorship especially in the current situation. It's always difficult to find sponsors so it's very very much appreciated."
Craig Robinson, store manager at Jack's St Helens said: "Sponsoring children's teams is just one of the many ways we plan to help the community of St Helens. We hope the team gets lots of use out of their new kits and wish the team lots of luck."