Portico Panthers youngsters stripped for action

Portico Panthers Under 11s

Jack's has generously donated new kits for the team and will be supporting the youngsters throughout the year, with drinks and snacks for training sessions, vouchers and other prizes for special rewards.

Portico Vine is a friendly, vibrant, innovative community Rugby League Club in St. Helens, run by volunteers for children aged between 4 and 16 years old.

Martin Hughes, from the Panthers, said: "Both teams wish to thank Jack's for help with sponsorship especially in the current situation. It's always difficult to find sponsors so it's very very much appreciated."

Portico Panthers Under 12s