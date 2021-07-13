Plenty of St Helens old boys in the Castleford ranks

Jordan Turner in his Saints' days

But the 35-year-old former Grand Final winner at St Helens will be hoping to deliver a coup-de-grace to his old club if fit to make coach Daryl Powell's final 17-man Castleford Tigers team ahead of Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, but is also fully aware how difficult the task will be.

Turner admitted :''They are the toughest opponents we could face and I know how much the competition means to their club and chairman Eamonn McManus, especially as they haven't won it since 2008.

''We are definitely the underdogs but anything can happen in a sudden death competition like this.''

Like Turner, skipper Michael Shenton has pulled on the red vee jersey in a short spell west of the Pennines without any major trophy success and another player in the 30-plus age group who is still seeking his first Wembley win.

And he is fully aware what a victory will mean for the small West Yorkshire town. who last lifted the trophy in 1986 against Hull KR.

The ex-England international centre added: ''I think we are more prepared than we were when losing to Leeds in 2014 but I'm just a little bit more excited this time because my career is nearing its end.''

Two other Cas players will also be as keen as mustard to overturn their former club. Scrum half Danny Richardson, 24, surprisingly left St Helens to pursue his career at Wheldon Road in 2020, even though a couple of years earlier he had been included in the RL Dream Team.

Gareth O'Brien, on the other hand, only had a loan spell at the Totally Wicked Stadium but like Richardson is a slick ball handler who could do some on-field damage on Saturday.