'Play to our potential we will lift trophy' says Saints ace Jodie Cunningham

Jodie Cunningham. Picture: SWPix

It will be the first competitive women's match to be screened live on BBC TV and gives the girls of both sides an opportunity to showcase what is a growing sport throughout the length and breadth of the land.

Not too many weeks ago had unbeaten Saints been facing the Yorkshire outfit, the final result would have been a forgone conclusion but since then then under the guidance of new head coach Lindsay Anfield, the Tykes y have recruited wisely and are developing into a formidable force.

But St Helens also boast top quality international players with considerable experience, including Jodie Cunningham, who is fully aware of the tough task which lies ahead.

Cunningham said: ''York are pretty much a new squad but they've stepped up to another level recently.

''It's not only the new recruits we will have to keep an eye on but they are dangerous as a team. Like the Leeds game in the semi-final, we'll just be focusing on ourselves.

''Obviously, we have been looking at the York games and analysing them but we know that if we play as well as we can and reach our potential we definitely lift the trophy.''