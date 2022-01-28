Pilks Recs set for Challenge Cup clash with Siddal

Pilkington Recs entertain National Conference premier division Siddal in the Challenge Cup. Picture: SWPix

Pilkington Recs, one of the best known amateur teams in the country, entertain National Conference premier division Siddal and will be hoping to attract a larger-than-normal crowd to cheer them on.

It is a tough-looking hurdle for Pilks to climb but anything can happen in sudden-death RL and it's simply a question of who performs the better on the day.

The local lads defeated All-Ireland champions Galway Tribesmen 36-10 in the last round, recovering from a 10-8 interval deficit, but a better display will be needed if they are to topple the Halifax outfit.

Matches to be played on both Saturday and Sunday, are: York Acorn v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (streamed live on BBC Sport, Sunday January 30, 1pm), Doncaster v Thornhill Trojans, British Army v Royal Navy, Oldham v Lock Lane, Pilkington Recs v Siddal, West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield,Hunslet Club Parkside v Stanningley, Hunslet v Keighley Cougars, Leigh Miners Rangers v North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions, London Skolars v London Chargers.

The third and fourth round draw will be made on Tuesday at the Crown Oil Arena - the home of Rochdale Hornets - who this year celebrate the 100th anniversary of their only Challenge Cup Final victory at the expense of Hull and will be conducted by Paul Sculthorpe MBE and Vicky Molyneux, and shown live on BBC Sport from 6pm.

Sculthorpe, four times a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens, is now a member of Shaun Wane’s England coaching team – and will return to the Crown Oil Arena in that role in October when England face Fiji in their last warm-up game before the Rugby League World Cup.