Pilks bow out of Challenge Cup at hands of Siddal

Pilks bowed out of ther Challenge Cup against Siddal

Pilkington failed to clear the second hurdle of the historic competition in front of an enthusiastic and sizable crowd at a blustery Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

But they can have no complaints about the outcome of a tough 80 minute Battle of the Roses in which their Halifax-based NCL rivals rarely looked back after snatching the initiative by scoring an early try.

It meant Recs were playing catch-up all afternoon and despite brave attempts to claw their way back into contention, it proved too mountainous a task.

The Halifax side also adapted to the conditions quicker and ran in four first half tries before Pilks could respond.

The hosts did pull two tries back, but another double strike before the final whistle booked the Tykes a place in the third and fourth round draw which will be made by former Saints' legend Paul Sculthorpe and Victoria Molyneux of Wigan Warriors ladies at Rochdale Hornets on Tuesday night.

It will also be aired live at 6pm by BBC Sport and no doubt many Siddal fans will tune-in to listen to the outcome.

They will certainly be buoyed by their comprehensive win at Pilks where they were boosted by a fifth minute try from Jamie Kelly who capitalised on a high kick which caught in the wind and was able to cash-in.

Four minutes later the visitors moved further ahead through a try under the posts by Fred Walker which Richard Pogdon goaled.

Things got worse at the halfway stage of the opening 40 minutes when a break led to Pogson scoring under the post and then landing the extras to establish a 16-0 advantage.

Not long afterwards, Siddal extended that lead to 20 points. This time, Ian Davies was able to find himself in space and crash over the whitewash with Pogson again landing the conversion.

The hosts then got off the mark five minutes before the break. Jordon Morris was able to spin over from close range.

It was a lively start to the second half, Luke Riley found himself sent to the sin bin for the hosts after giving away a couple of penalties in the space of a few minutes.

Despite their disadvantage, it was Pilks who got their second try soon after. Tom Connick squeezed over under a melee of Siddal defenders and Knapper's conversion moved the home side into double figures.

Just as the hosts seemed to be building momentum, Siddal grabbed another try just past the hour to put the game to bed.

Lewis Hosty managed to get free down the middle and hold off the tackle of Owain Abel to score out wide.

Siddal were then able to ramp up the pressure on the homesters' line and grabbed another try before the end. After a couple of repeat sets close to the line they managed to work the ball out to Dominic O’Keefe, who scored out wide. Pogson was back on target with the conversion attempt to complete the scoring.

Pilkington Recs: Abel, Hannan, L.Riley, Stanley, Houghton, Knapper, Connick, Key, Stevens, A.Morris, J.Morris, Lynch, Martin. Subs: P.Riley, Foreman, Clayton, T.Riley.

T: J.Morris, Connick

G: Knapper 1/2

Siddal: Walker, Kelly, Chatterton, Hosty, Scrimshaw, Pogson, Ackroyd, Milnes, Greenwood, Williams, Hinsley, West, Smithies. Subs: Ramsden, Smith, Davies, O’Keefe.

T: Kelly, Walker, Pogson, Davies, Hosty, O’Keefe.