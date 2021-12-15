Pilkingtons draw Irish champions Galway in Challenge Cup

Pilkingtons have drawn Irish champions Galway in the Challenge Cup. Picture: SWPix

If they clear the first hurdle, Pilks will face either Siddal or Great Britain Police, in the second round.

Neighbours Thatto Heath are away to Lock Lane with the winners travelling to Oldham - the Rougheyeds last winning the coveted trophy in 1927.

Morgan Knowles, who was a member of the Saints' team which defeated Castleford Tigers in the final earlier this year, was due to be involved in the draw, which was held last night (Tuesday) at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, but organisers felt his trip to the capital wasn't necessary as he was looking forward to his first Christmas as a father.

