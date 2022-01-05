Paul Anderson takes up new role with RFL

Paul Anderson. Picture: SWPix

Anderson, 50, a former Great Britain international who guided the Giants to the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2013, will continue as head coach of England Knights, a role he has occupied since 2018.

“My job is simply to help England win a World Cup,” Anderson said. “I genuinely believe this is something we can achieve in 2022.

“Beyond this, it will be achieved through a connected pathway from academy to Knights, then on to Shaun Wane and his senior team.

“I would like to thank Warrington Wolves and Peter Riding for giving me the opportunity to work with a lot of good people and to coach the next generation of Wire players over the last three years – this is something I have thoroughly enjoyed and will look back on with great memories.”

Stuart Barrow, who has extensive coaching experience across the game with Bradford and Castleford, will take up a similar role with the women, having previously worked with the RFL as women’s and girls national talent manager.

Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s chief on-field officer, said: “These are two key roles in the evolution of the male and female talent and performance pathways to build on the work already being done, with an eye to building towards future World Cups.