No talk of repeat Super League title success for St Helens, says Kristian Woolf

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf

Woolf initially helped consolidate the success of his predecessor Justin Holbrook in guiding Saints to a successful title defence in his first season in charge in 2020 and last year guided them to the league and cup double.

Their hat-trick of Grand Final triumphs equalled the feat of Leeds and Woolf’s men are the bookmakers’ favourites to make history by becoming the first team to win four in a row, not that it is in the minds of his players.

“It hasn’t been spoken about at all,” Woolf said.

“Once you get into pre-season, everything is pretty quickly forgotten. There’s a lot of hard work to do.”

Woolf has made sweeping changes to his triumphant squad, largely due to pressures of the salary cap and the desire to reward young talent.

Curtis Sironen and Will Hopoate are like-for-like replacements for James Bentley and Kevin Naiqama while academy products Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd plug the gaps created by the departure of Lachlan Coote and Theo Fages.

James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Joey Lussick and Danny Hill add depth, along with promoted youngsters Jon Bennison, Lewis Baxter, Jumah Sambou and Taylor Pemberton, to create what Woolf calls a seamless transition.

“We’ve changed 10 of our squad of 30 but almost half of those have come up through the academy so they know what our culture is and what our expectations are,” he said.

“Obviously we lost some guys in crucial positions but we’ve replaced them with players who were already a big part of our success last year and have been in the system for a while.

“The guys we’ve brought in have all come from very different systems but they’ve come in wanting to work really hard and earn the trust of the group that’s been here and for that reason the transition has been really seamless.”

Woolf is expecting local rivals Wigan and Warrington, both with new men in charge, to again be among the challengers but is also anticipating competition from right across the league.

“If you have a look through the competition, fans should be really excited about what’s coming up this year,” he said.

“Some really exciting players are being introduced and that’s going to make a stronger competition as a whole. I expect it to be extremely tight as well.

“We’ve got to keep ahead of that and I think our new players will help us improve.”

The champions were back in action last week against Leigh at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a match that doubled as Alex Walmsley’s testimonial.

While some clubs are playing as many as four pre-season friendlies, this was Saints’ only warm-up match, a deliberate move by Woolf to reduce the workload on his players.

“To be honest, I’d be happy to go without any pre-season games,” he said. “One thing we need to look at some stage is how many games we play and how many we play with short turnarounds.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenging year if teams have the success they want to have. If you play every game in the Challenge Cup and play through to the Grand Final, you’re playing 33 or 34 games and you can throw in internationals.

“If England were to have success in the World Cup, you’ve got players looking at playing up to 42 games in a year, which is realistically way too many.

“We think by giving our players a little bit less at the start of the year and looking after them a bit more, when those big games come around, we’re going to have them fresh and healthy.”

At least St Helens will not have the distraction of the World Club Challenge, the annual duel with the NRL champions which normally takes place in England in February but has fallen victim to the pandemic for the second successive year.

Even in normal times, the Australians are reluctant participants and that is something Woolf would like to see change.

“The World Club Challenge is a great concept but I think Super League probably value it more than the NRL,” he said.

“It should be in the calendar every year, probably outside the World Cup. It should become something that’s really pivotal in our competitions and gains respect. Unfortunately, it’s not quite been given that.