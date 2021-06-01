No complacency in Saints' squad ahead of women's challenge cup final

St Helens’ Amy Hardcastle and York City Knights’ Kelsey Gentles pictured with the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup trophy ahead of the final. Picture: SWPix

But it would be foolhardy to underestimate underdogs York City Knights who have revamped their squad in recent weeks and are likely to provide formidable opposition.

Back rower Emily Rudge, who played a prominent role in the semi-final victory over holders Leeds Rhinos, is quietly confident that unbeaten Saints can maintain their rich vein of form and set up an opportunity for a cup and league double.

But Rudge insisted: ''We can't afford to show any kind of complacency otherwise we might find ourselves on the wrong side of the scoreline.

''At the same time, I think we are still capable of moving up a gear.''

The match, which kicks-off at 11.15am, will be screened live by BBC TV, which will add a little extra spice to the occasion according to Rudge.