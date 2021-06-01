No complacency in Saints' squad ahead of women's challenge cup final
Saints will go into Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup Final at Leigh as favourites to lift the trophy for the first time.
But it would be foolhardy to underestimate underdogs York City Knights who have revamped their squad in recent weeks and are likely to provide formidable opposition.
Back rower Emily Rudge, who played a prominent role in the semi-final victory over holders Leeds Rhinos, is quietly confident that unbeaten Saints can maintain their rich vein of form and set up an opportunity for a cup and league double.
But Rudge insisted: ''We can't afford to show any kind of complacency otherwise we might find ourselves on the wrong side of the scoreline.
''At the same time, I think we are still capable of moving up a gear.''
The match, which kicks-off at 11.15am, will be screened live by BBC TV, which will add a little extra spice to the occasion according to Rudge.
''It's also great that it will be showcased country-wide and is a massive boost for our sport which is growing all the time,'' she added.