Nine players suspended after latest round of Super League matches

Nine players have been suspended following the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League

Prop forwards Brad Singleton (Wigan) and Jack Ashworth (Leigh), who were sent off for fighting in the early stages of the Warriors’ 50-6 victory at the DW Stadium, were banned for three and two matches respectively.

They were charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with Grade C offences, while two other front rowers, Oliver Partington (Wigan) and Rob Butler (Leigh), were given two-match suspensions for Grade C offences of running in and throwing punches.

Leeds scrum-half Luke Gale will miss a reunion with his old club Castleford on Friday after being given a two-match ban for making “deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official” during his side’s 27-26 defeat by Warrington.

The panel also handed one-match bans to Warrington captain Jack Hughes and his team-mate Daryl Clark for foul play in that match. Hughes was punished for a dangerous tackle while Clark was found guilty of tripping.