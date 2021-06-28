New St Helens deal for Tommy Makinson

Tommy Makinson pens his new deal

The one club man came through the St Helens academy system, making his senior debut in 2011, and since has gone on to win three Grand Final winner's rings as well as being named the Golden Boot winner back in 2018 and top try scorer and metre maker in 2019.

He backed up his 2019 Grand Final winning drop-goal in 2020 as he played another match-winning role as his drop-goal attempt led to Jack Welsby’s last minute winner.

On signing his new deal, Makinson, 29, said: “When the club presented that contract in front of me, I was really excited to sign it and become a one club man. I didn’t see myself playing for anyone else as Saints is where I wanted to be and I am really excited for the season ahead.

“I have been here over 10 years now and hopefully for a long time yet. Pulling on that shirt, with the St Helens fans behind me, is the main reason I love playing for this club.

“I now want to repay that faith shown in me and help bring trophies back to this great club. I have been lucky enough to win a few, but hopefully over the next few years we can win even more.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus commented: “Tommy has been a lynchpin to the success of the Saints in recent years and continues to be the best all round winger in Super League.

“It’s tremendous news that he’s effectively committed himself to us for the rest of his career during his testimonial year with the club. I’ve no doubt that yet more deserved success lies ahead for him with the Saints and at international level.”

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: “This is great news for the club. Tommy is a great character and, of course, a top player. He brings a great energy to the group and we can all see what a try scorer he is with the spectacular finishes everyone notices.