New signing James Bell 'can't wait to rip in' at St Helens

James Bell

Saints' out-of--blue signing from neighbours Leigh Centurions knows he faces a mountainous task to force his way into a squad which is already packed with talent and experienced players, but insists he will give it his best shot.

After being given a tour around the Totally Wicked Stadium, the 29-year-old New Zealand-born second rower/loose forward said: ''It's just surreal to be here and experience the culture and mindset of the club.

''The murals and photographs on the walls depicting the club's past success is mind-blowing and I definitely want to be part of it all.''

The Scotland international added: "I can't wait to rip in, join a winning culture and a great system and I feel it will take my personal game to another level."

Bell, who has signed a two-year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium, went on: ''I want to play my part in the future of the club and my focus will be totally fixed on making the first 13 but it will be tough with players like Morgan Knowles standing in my way.

''To be fair, I'm not the fittest of guys but can switch-on when games come around and I will also be working hard in training as that is where you lay your foundations for the season ahead.''

Prior to moving to Super League, Bell made two appearances for NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors in 2017 before spending a couple of years at Toulouse Olympique where he made 27 appearances and scored 10 tries. He then joined Leigh in 2021 - featuring in 18 fixtures.