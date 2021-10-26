New faces at St Helens will fit into Woolf's culture at club

Will Hopoate

Influential full back and top goalkicker Lachlan Coote is moving to rivals Hull KR, half back Theo Fages is also crossing the Pennines to join Huddersfield Giants, centre Kevin Naiqama is heading home to Australia and fellow Antipodean Joel Thompson is following suit and also retiring from the sport, while forward James Bentley is Leeds-bound, Aaron Smith is having a spell on loan at Leigh and one of two other lesser lights are pursuing their careers elsewhere.

But at the same time head coach Kristian Woolf has completed the signings of Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos), Will Hopoate (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles), Joey Lussick (Parramatta), James Bell (Leigh) and Daniel Hill (Widnes Vikings).

By no stretch of the imagination could any of these boys be described as superstars in the UK but some have already played under Woolf at international level and he knows their capabilities inside out which is a plus point as far as Saints are concerned as they set their sights on another successful trophy-winning season.

The Aussie has done his homework on the newcomers and studied how they will fit into the culture of the club, both on and off the field.

''It will be our aim to win all three major trophies but it will be an even tougher challenge than 2021 as clubs are improving all the time,'' he said.

''We will have to show the same kind of hunger, drive and commitment as in the past and hopefully return from our winter break refreshed and with a competitive edge as well as being prepared for what the future holds. I believe there are a lot of things to be excited about.''