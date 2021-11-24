New boys start pre-season work with St Helens

Will Hopoate

Will Hopoate, Joey Lussick, Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen, James Bell and up-and-coming Danny Hill have all been put through their paces this week, both on the field and in the gymnasium, and hopefully will follow in the footsteps of trophy winners, including Theo Fages, Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joel Thompson.

All have been highly impressed by the facilities and only needed to look at all the murals on the walls of the stadium to discover the rich history of the current Betfred Super League champions who will be seeking a history-making fourth successive Grand Final trophy in 2022.

The 29-year-old Tongan centre Hopoate, who joined St Helens on a two year deal from Canterbury Bulldogs with an option of a further 12 months, told Saints' TV: ''It feels like the first day at school and I can't wait to meet the full squad when all the boys return to training next week.''

The Tongan captain insists he will need to earn the esteem of the staff and players around him to nail down a first team spot, but having worked at international level with St Helens boss Kristian Woolf, the club already know what to expect from him.

He said: ''I've also heard about the club's fanatical fans and been able to watch them on Instagram back home and can't wait to be part of everything. ''