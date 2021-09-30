Morgan Knowles hopeful of Super League returning to Cumbria

Morgan Knowles. Picture: SWPix

Workington Town were the first to grace the top flight in 1996 - the initial season of summer rugby - but only lasted one season at the top level and included an opening day 62-0 thrashing at home to Saints who went on to claim a league and cup double.

Since then there have been one of two near misses involving Town, Whitehaven and Barrow but this season's performances have suggested better times are just around the corner in an area often described as an RL outpost.

Barrow-born loose forward Knowles, who is preparing for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium, said: ''There is a great deal of talent at all levels of the sport in Cumbria and we are just waiting for someone to come in with money, power and control to take at least one of our local clubs into Super League. ''

He said: ''Potentially, all three have a chance of progressing and are definitely on the up and that can only be a good sign for Cumbrian Rugby League.

The St Helens powerhouse forward added: ''Some years ago there was talk of clubs merging to ease financial problems, but personally I feel that would never work. Just imagine Saints and Wigan joining forces.''