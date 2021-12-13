Morgan Knowles delighted to commit his future to St Helens

England forward Morgan Knowles has signed a new four-year contract with St Helens

Knowles’ deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022 Betfred Super League season but the new contract will keep him at the club until after the 2025 campaign.

He switched his international allegiance to England from Wales in 2020 and made a try-scoring debut for Shaun Wane’s men.

Knowles made 17 appearances last term and was named in the Super League Dream Team for the third straight year.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who has played 149 times for Saints, said: “I am really made up.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, the club has been brilliant with me as have all the players and the staff. I am happy here and you can’t really put a price on that. So I am delighted to extend my stay.

“I feel really lucky and privileged to be a part of this team and this group and I want more success moving forward.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It is tremendous news for St.Helens, Super League, England and Great Britain that Morgan has committed to a long term contract with the club.

“He is already the best loose forward in Super League and has three Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup win to his credit. But he has his best years, of which there will be many, yet to come.

“Besides his immense contribution to us as a leading player in a pivotal position, he is also going to be a crucial to help lead the evolution of the next generation St Helens team, which aims to continue our success and to uphold our values and history.

“A great Christmas present to all and a great boost to our hopes and ambitions in 2022 and beyond.”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf added: “Morgan is an exceptional signing for the club. He is a real stand-out player for us in the way he performs and competes every week.

"He has a unique skill-set where he can play with the footy, but also has that ruthless and tough competitive style.

“If you ask through our playing squad and the majority of players in the competition, he would be someone who they mention and respect. He is a real key player and figure for our team and is a real leader and leads by example both on and off the field.”