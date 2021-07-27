Mixed fortunes for former Saint Luke Thompson Down Under
Former Saints' prop Luke Thompson, who took a little time to settle when he joined the Canterbury Bulldogs Down Under in July 2020, suffered both joy and despair in his side's 44-24 loss to Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.
The 26-year-old ex-Bold Miners junior spearheaded two separate fight backs with a first-half try and spirited 40-metre charge before setting up a Jake Averillo four-pointer.
The British prop finished with 180 running metres and 10 tackle busts as the most influential forward on the paddock.
But his 10-minute binning for a late shot on Blayke Brailey arguably had the most influence of all, with Cronulla running in three tries while Canterbury were down a man en route to a 30-6 half-time lead.
"It was harsh but we can't do it," said boss Trent Barrett, who spent three years at Wigan Warriors during his playing days.
Barrett said: "You can't hit blokes late off the ball and Thommo's had a couple of them. We're not a team that can afford to have 12 blokes when he's in the bin."
The Bulldogs by all rights were cooked after 'beating ourselves' in the first 40, before Thompson, captain Josh Jackson and Nick Meaney helped drag them back into the contest.
Again Thompson's performance proved somewhat prophetic for a bottom of the table NRL side, who have challenged the Roosters, Rabbitohs and Sharks during consecutive weeks.