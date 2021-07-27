Mixed fortunes for former Saint Luke Thompson Down Under

Luke Thompson of the Bulldogs makes a break during the round 19 NRL match between Canterbury and the Cronulla Sharks at Cbus Super Stadium

The 26-year-old ex-Bold Miners junior spearheaded two separate fight backs with a first-half try and spirited 40-metre charge before setting up a Jake Averillo four-pointer.

The British prop finished with 180 running metres and 10 tackle busts as the most influential forward on the paddock.

But his 10-minute binning for a late shot on Blayke Brailey arguably had the most influence of all, with Cronulla running in three tries while Canterbury were down a man en route to a 30-6 half-time lead.

"It was harsh but we can't do it," said boss Trent Barrett, who spent three years at Wigan Warriors during his playing days.

Barrett said: "You can't hit blokes late off the ball and Thommo's had a couple of them. We're not a team that can afford to have 12 blokes when he's in the bin."

The Bulldogs by all rights were cooked after 'beating ourselves' in the first 40, before Thompson, captain Josh Jackson and Nick Meaney helped drag them back into the contest.