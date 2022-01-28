Memories of Challenge Cup success for St Helens in 1956
Winning trophies during the past few years has been like shelling peas for all-conquering St Helens but the club had a long time to wait before savouring the sweet taste of success in the Challenge Cup ... nearly 60 years to be exact.
Always the bridesmaid and never the bride was the tag the club inherited after reaching four finals, including the first-ever to Batley at Headingley in front of 13,492 fans on April 24, 1897.
That was until Saturday, April 28, 1956, when one of the most coveted pieces of silverware in world sport was finally lifted aloft underneath the twin towers of Wembley by legendary skipper and Lance Todd Trophy winner Alan Prescott who, by a twist of fate, had started his career with the cup final losers just after the Second World War.
Saints finished the afternoon on the right side of a 13-2 scoreline but the Roses battle didn't really come to life until the second half when the first points were posted on the scoreboard.
But Prescott insisted at the time: ''I was very confident after 15 minutes of the second half when Halifax were losing their strength in the forwards and we were able to take full advantage of the situation.''
Frank Carlton and Steve Llewellyn emphasised Saints' growing superiority by crossing the whitewash and it was left to the outstanding Prescott to put the icing on the cake with a third try, as well as a couple of goals from Austin Rhodes.
Eddie Waring, the iconic BBC TV commentator and Daily Mirror sports writer, said at the time: ''For once the famed Halifax attack couldn't tame the Saints' pack. They toiled long and hard but hadn't the thrust and speed of Neil Silcock, or Vinty Karalius and Alan Prescott's leadership cannot be praised too highly.''
The scenes on the club's return home will never be forgotten, an estimated 20,00 ecstatic fans greeting their heroes' homecoming and the celebrations went on into the early hours - and longer in a few cases !
Teams - Saints: Glyn Moses, Steve Llewellyn, Duggie Greenall, Brian Howard, Frank Carlton, Bill Finnan, Austin Rhodes, Alan Prescott, Len McIntyre, Neil Silcock, George Parsons, Roy Robinson, Vinty Karalius .
Halifax: Tyssue Griffiths, Arthur Daniels, Thomas Lynch, Geoff Palmer, John Freeman, Ken Dean, Stan Kielty, Ken Traill, Albert Fearnley, Les Pearce, Jack Wilkinson, Alvin Ackerley, John Henderson.
Attendance: 79,341.