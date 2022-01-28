Memories of Challenge Cup success for St Helens in 1956

It was trophy time at Parr Central School in 1956, with the Challenge Cup won by Saints for the first time taking pride of place. Not to be outdone by their high-flying visitors though, the school’s own super-fit athetes also paraded their haul of silverware at Stocks Avenue. Among the Saints stars pictured in this photo are John “Todder” Dickinson, Wembley try hero Frank Carlton and centre Brian Howard. Saints chairman Harry Cook, Josh Gaskell, headmaster Horace Davies, Bill Finnan, Duggie Greenall, Alan Prescott and coach Jim Sullivan can also be seen.

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride was the tag the club inherited after reaching four finals, including the first-ever to Batley at Headingley in front of 13,492 fans on April 24, 1897.

That was until Saturday, April 28, 1956, when one of the most coveted pieces of silverware in world sport was finally lifted aloft underneath the twin towers of Wembley by legendary skipper and Lance Todd Trophy winner Alan Prescott who, by a twist of fate, had started his career with the cup final losers just after the Second World War.

Saints finished the afternoon on the right side of a 13-2 scoreline but the Roses battle didn't really come to life until the second half when the first points were posted on the scoreboard.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Prescott insisted at the time: ''I was very confident after 15 minutes of the second half when Halifax were losing their strength in the forwards and we were able to take full advantage of the situation.''

Frank Carlton and Steve Llewellyn emphasised Saints' growing superiority by crossing the whitewash and it was left to the outstanding Prescott to put the icing on the cake with a third try, as well as a couple of goals from Austin Rhodes.

Eddie Waring, the iconic BBC TV commentator and Daily Mirror sports writer, said at the time: ''For once the famed Halifax attack couldn't tame the Saints' pack. They toiled long and hard but hadn't the thrust and speed of Neil Silcock, or Vinty Karalius and Alan Prescott's leadership cannot be praised too highly.''

The scenes on the club's return home will never be forgotten, an estimated 20,00 ecstatic fans greeting their heroes' homecoming and the celebrations went on into the early hours - and longer in a few cases !

Teams - Saints: Glyn Moses, Steve Llewellyn, Duggie Greenall, Brian Howard, Frank Carlton, Bill Finnan, Austin Rhodes, Alan Prescott, Len McIntyre, Neil Silcock, George Parsons, Roy Robinson, Vinty Karalius .

Halifax: Tyssue Griffiths, Arthur Daniels, Thomas Lynch, Geoff Palmer, John Freeman, Ken Dean, Stan Kielty, Ken Traill, Albert Fearnley, Les Pearce, Jack Wilkinson, Alvin Ackerley, John Henderson.